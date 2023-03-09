Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by North West‘s icy spicy TikTok videos, Blac Chyna firing shots at the Kardashians (AGAIN), Porsha Williams taking aim at Tamron Hall, Creed III knocking out its competition at the box office, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after declaring that she’s ‘not sharing’ her man, her man, her man, in her next relationship.

Over the weekend, the City Girls rapper made it clear that she will not be sharing her next man.

I'm not sharing my next nigga! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

“I’m not sharing my next n****,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

While Caresha didn’t provide any additional context to her tweet, it’s safe to assume she’s alluding to her very public somethingship with Diddy.

For months, both parties have insisted they’re single despite publicly declaring just how much they care about one another. That, paired with the fact that Diddy had a whole baby while dating Yung Miami, makes for a weird relationship, and it seems like the rapper isn’t trying to deal with a rollercoaster like that again.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy tweeted last December, after news of his baby broke. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Also worth nothing is Miami expressing her desire for a faithful relationship, revealing she doesn’t ever see herself tying the knot because she’ll react violently if her husband were to cheat.

“I don’t want to get married cos I feel like men are not faithful,” Yung Miami said during a recent Instagram Live session, according to AllHipHop. “I take everything personal, I will never forget. If my husband cheats on me, Imma kill him.”

This week’s compilation features Nicki Minaj delivering heat along with Ice Spice, and Saweetie giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Rosa Acosta, and K. Michelle so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.