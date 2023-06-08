Thirst trap o’clock

The songstress (whose been lauded by fans for having the “best BBL” in Hollywood) was recently profiled in ELLE Magazine’s June/July 2023 Music Issue about her first arena tour run, holding her work to the highest standard, and her approach to her position and mistrust of fame.

“Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that s**t doesn’t matter,” said SZA. “It would be so cool. But I also would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win any. Because that’s just how s**t goes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she dished on undergoing a Brazilian butt lift which she confirmed on the title track of her chart-topping SOS album.

“I treat my butt like a purse,” said SZA. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

She also made sure to note that the decision to have the surgery was hers alone and not the result of trying to fit industry standards.

“I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she says. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more a**.”

As previously reported SZA dropped a line saying, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” She later reiterated that her romp was rounder due to surgery on the song “Conceited,” singing;

“I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Read SZA’s full ELLE Magazine feature HERE.

