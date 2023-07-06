Treat yo’ self!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Janelle Monáe tiddaying up an internet TIZZY at Essence Fest, Keke Palmer‘s bothered baby daddy Darius Jackson getting DRAGGED for shading her Usher residency dress, Missy Elliott lighting up NOLA with her star-studded birthday bash, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after shutting down the Essence Fest stage.

The chart-topping rapper closed out the weekend with a crowd-pleasing medley of hits ranging from her 2018 Tina Snow EP tracks to 2022’s Traumazine.

After opening with “Her,” Meg spoke directly to the throng of hotties who battled traffic and scorching temperatures to see her sizzle the stage.

“You know I’m from Houston but I love coming to New Orleans, I’m ready to eat, I’m ready to shake my a**, I’m ready to turn up at the motherf***g Essence Festival!” said Megan to the packed crowd at NOLA’s Caesars Superdome.

In traditional Hot Girl Meg fashion, she also had a moment where she brought fans onstage for a twerk session and three different groups of girls cake clapped to “Do It On The Tip.”

In a surprise twist, self-proclaimed “free a** motherf***er” Janelle Monaé also hit the stage fresh off her headline-making ESSENCE performance and encouraged the girls to keep going.

Meg continued her show by hitting 8-counts with her dancers as she rapped “Freak Nasty,” “Simon Says,” “Megan’s Piano,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “Cry Baby.”

This week’s compilation features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Yung Miami and Ice Spice giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Serayah, Chlöe Bailey, and Tori Brixx and so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.