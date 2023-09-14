You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including MTV’s shenanigan-stuffed Video Music Awards, Saweetie baffling social media with pink bonecessories at the VMAs, Ashanti confirming her rekindled canoodleship with Nelly, Lori Harvey and the fashion girlies stunning at New York Fashion Week, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Cardi B making her return to the series after dropping another cake-clapping collab with booty-bouncing BFF Megan Thee Stallion.

The dynamic duo gushed about making magic on “Bongos” during their YouTube Live before the video premiere.

Cardi said she was excited but nervous to approach the kind of funk and Dominican Dembow music she loves.

“It’s something that I listen to but not something that I do,” she explained.

It’s the fact Megan basically said ain’t nobody as genuine as cardi. These other girls really been treating her badly and I hate that. She shouldn’t be the only girls girl in an industry like this but women suck so there’s that https://t.co/KLEkcjROBD — M. (@thespicexqueen) September 8, 2023

After laying down some verses, it just didn’t pop enough without a feature. Despite advice to work with another Latin artist, Cardi knew it wouldn’t be complete without Thee Stallion blessing this track.

“I hear Megan on it! And as soon as I got the verses back, I was like, ‘See? I told y’all n****s!”

The “Bongos” beat was also outside Meg’s comfort zone but she’s never scared of a challenge.

“I was so happy when I got the song because it doesn’t sound like anything that’s out right now. And I feel like it challenged me to rap in a different way. I never rapped over a beat like this. I was like ‘Oh, she wants me to put my foot in this! I can do this for her,” Meg explained.

this part where meg and cardi discuss their friendship was the highlight of that live for me. my favessss pic.twitter.com/2RcWltXDAH — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) September 8, 2023

Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s entire conversation below.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele delivering heat along with India Love and Ellie The Empress giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, Amirah Dyme, and Dulce Moon and so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.