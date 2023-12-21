You know what it is!

The “Big Energy” hitmaker donated over $500,000 in gifts to community members residing in south Atlanta’s Clayton County where she grew up.

According to a press release, the holiday drive was sponsored by Latto’s Win Some Give Some Foundation which partnered with several major brands including Apple, Wingstop, HALLS, and Savage X Fenty.

Latto went all out at her annual “Christmas in Clayco” 🎁🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Hm4s54F7g — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 17, 2023

At the event, which was held at the Clayton State University Gymnasium on Saturday, the lucky kiddos got to take home some major gifts including a bike, a wireless speaker, toys, and other goodies.

In 2022, city officials honored Latto (real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens) with the key to Clayton County and declared that Dec. 18 be named “Latto Day” in honor of her giving spirit.

The benevolent baddie founded Win Some Give Some in 2021 to help empower at-risk youth in her community. During her 2021 event, she opened up about the importance of giving back to her community.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” Latto said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My old school Rex Mill [Middle School] is literally two minutes down the street and [as] we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

