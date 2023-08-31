Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week

Ayeeee

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Bravo considering a full RHOA reboot, PinkyDoll shocking social media with her pretty brown complexion, Kandi and Todd stirring up hysteria over scandalous thriller The Pass, Starz treating fans to back-to-back premiere date announcements, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with our girl Caresha making her return to the series after linking up with JT for spicy new City Girls single “Face Down.”

Check out the new hot girl anthem below:

The aspiring media mogul will also be front and center at Diddy‘s Revolt World where she’ll sit down with special guests during her first live filming of hit podcast Caresha Please.

The star-studded event will feature panels, keynotes, and performances and keynotes from Jeezy, Juvenile, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Joey Bada$$, Saucy Santana, Don Toliver, Queen Naija, Lauren London, and more.

Attendees can also expect live viewings of The Jason Lee Show, Drink Champs with Noreaga and DJ EFN, Assets Over Liabilities with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Big Facts with Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade, and more.

This week’s compilation features Joie Chavis delivering heat along with Tori Brixx and Tammy Rivera giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez, Rachel Fit, and Key Glock‘s ex-boo Karin Jinsui so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

There’s also big baddie energy from so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.