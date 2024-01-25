We have the meats!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Dave Chappelle slamming Katt Williams‘ now-infamous Club Shay Shay interview, Darius Jackson‘s brother Sarunas filing a restraining order against KeKe Palmer, Kelly Rowland getting seduced by Trevante Rhodes in Tyler Perry‘s sexy Mea Culpa trailer, The American Society of Magical Negroes premiering at Sundance to mixed reviews, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Victoria Monét making her return to the series after racking up Grammy, Billboard, and NAACP Image Awards nominations.

The emerging superstar nabbed Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song (“On My Mama”), Best R&B Performance (“How Does It Make You Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Hollywood”), Best R&B Album (JAGUAR II), and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) (JAGUAR II).

She also received 6 Image Award noms including Outstanding New Artist, Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song (“On My Mama”), Outstanding Album (JAGUAR II), Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album (“On My Mama”), and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) (Victoria Monét Feat. Lucky Day “Smoke”).

And to cap it all off, she’ll be honored with the Rising Star Award at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with India Love and freaky flick legend Jada Fire giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Summer Walker, Amber Dyme, Grace Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.