You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Katt Williams firing back at Ludacris with a surprise diss track, Rick Ross‘ new boo posting a photo of his alleged 2-month-old baby by another woman, Kanye getting a $850K custom titanium grill, R. Kelly revealing he “can’t read beyond that of a grade schooler,” Quinta Brunson making history at the Emmys, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Caresha making her return to the series after tussling with Akademiks (AGAIN) on social media.

It all started when the City Girl rapper and popular blogger Armon Wiggins got into a heated squabble stemming from a situation where Miami was allegedly booted from Wiggins’ section at an event.

At some point during the messy exchange, Wiggins posted a clip of Akademiks dragging her and claiming Diddy cut off their months-long somethingship amid his legal woes.

While Caresha and Wiggins were going AT IT, Akademiks slithered into the mix and raged against the aspiring Oprah in a ruthless tirade on Twitter X.

Basically, Akademiks brought up Yung Miami’s penchant for golden showers and even went as far as to say she “failed at everything in life” while claiming she was Diddy’s “side chick.”

On the flip side, Miami hit back with the now-infamous fake screenshot of Akademiks talking about a then-underaged Bhad Bhabie that lead to seemingly debunked accusations. Oh yes, it was a complete MESS FEST.

Oh, but there’s more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation features La La Anthony delivering heat along with Gracie Bon and Kris Summers giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.