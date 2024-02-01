You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Nicki Minaj getting dragged to Hell and back over her bonkers “Big Foot” diss, J. Lo linking up with Latto in their red-hot “Can’t Get Enough (Remix)” video, the Elbas sizzling the carpet at the Bob Marley: One Love UK premiere, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after making her SI Swimsuit debut in Mexico.

The professional baddie opened up about the “dream come true” of being featured in the iconic publication while wearing the swimsuit brand she launched with Revolve.

“I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested,” she said in the interview with SI Swim. “It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

Harvey went on to explain that wearing her own swimsuit line promotes inclusivity which she wanted to showcase with pro-body positivity publication SI Swim.

“I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident],” she continued. “All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Draya Michele giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Chlöe Bailey, Jada Kingdom, Zelie Timothy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.