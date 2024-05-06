Bossip Video

Drake is still showing signs of life in his Hip-Hop battle with Kendrick Lamar by releasing “The Heart Pt. 6” in response to the West Coast anthem “Not Like Us.” Also, Metro Boomin has entered the chat again, and he’s #BBLasting the rapper by giving away a free diss track beat.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been engaging in one of the best Hip-Hop back-and-forths since the genre was created. Despite how messy things have gotten, their feud has remained on wax without any violence. As May gets underway, the beef is still ongoing and this weekend provided some of the best music from both sides.

As previously reported Drake released “Family Matters” and Kendrick immediately responded with “Meet The Grahams” and “Not Like Us successfully activating every elbow on the West Coast over a DJ Mustard beat.

Now according to Complex, despite having a bomb dropped on his head, Drake responded with “The Heart Part 6.”

In the song, Drake alleges that he planted misinformation about an alleged 11-year-old daughter to see if Kendrick would use it. He of course took the bait, but the Internet is seemingly unmoved by Drake’s alleged masterminding.

“I am a war gÐµneral, seasoned in prÐµparation /My jacket is covered in medals, honor and decoration /You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation /We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information /A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it /We thought about giving a fake name or a destination /But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation /Instead you in Advantage Studio, it’s a celebration /You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient.”

On the track, Drizzy spends the majority of the time defending himself from pedophilia claims and alleges Kendrick is running with what he saw on TikTok.

He also raps that he’s “only f****n’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns” referencing his his alleged inappropriate relationship with the Stranger Things star.

In a 2018 interview, Millie Bobby Brown said she became friends with Drake when she was 14 and exchanged text messages with him.

Drake also flat-out says he will never be on the sex offender list as a response to Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” cover art which showed Drizzy’s Toronto home decorated with sex offender icons on top of the house. Drake’s only misstep is his alleging that he’s “too famous” to be a predator considering the litany of men with power who’ve been caught doing just that.

“I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with /Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected /If I was f**king young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested,” raps Drake. “I’m way too famous for this sh*t you just suggested /But that’s not the lesson, clearly there’s a deeper message /Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected /Like if Dave really f**ked your girl and got her pregnant, talk about breedin’ resentment /I’m not sure how to ease the sentiment, this sh*t’s too intimate /I’m praying you recover from both incidents /But you a piece of sh*t, so this sh*t really no coincidence /Drake is not a name that you gon’ see on no sex offender list.”

Near the end of the song, the Toronto rapper finally gets back on the offensive but returns to previous claims of Kendrick allegedly abusing his 10-year fiancé Whitney Alford. He even extends an olive branch to Whitney, and Dave Free is once again mentioned as her alleged baby daddy before he accuses Kendrick of not seeing his kids for six months.

“And why isn’t Whitney denyin’ all of the allegations? /Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale? /You haven’t seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild /Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child /Speakin’ of anything with a child, let’s get to that now /This Epstein angle was the sh*t I expected /TikTok videos you collected and dissected /Instead of being on some diss-direct sh*t”

Social media thinks this response is the Canadian waving the white flag. However, many hip-hop purists think this beef is far from over. Drake stealing Kendrick’s “The Heart” series as Kendrick did with “6:16 In LA” is cute, however, it’s time for Drake to get active or face the reality of defeat.

We will leave it up to you to decide if the song helped Drake, but in our opinion hearing him in defense mode almost feels like it’s a notes app post.

Listen to “The Heart Part 6” below.

Play

Amid Kendrick and Drake’s back and forth, Metro Boomin has re-entered the chat.

Hit the flip to see him put Drake on BBLast.