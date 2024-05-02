Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Kendrick Lamar’s scathing response to Drake’s “Push Ups” diss, Cardi B and Offset seemingly beating breakup allegations, Mo’Nique firing more shots at Tyler Perry and Oprah, Tyrese acting up on social media (AGAIN), and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with baddie gyal Jada Kingdom making her return to series after twerking social media into a TIZZY back in January.

You may remember Pardison Fontaine‘s gyalfriend and generational talent Jada Kingdom clapping her copious Caribbean cakes in the viral video that trended on New Year’s Day.

As previously reported, the Jamaican baddie made waves after being accused of slithering into Megan Thee Stallion‘s bed with Pardison Fontaine.

Megan spilled the tea on her single “Cobra” where she revealed that she went through a bad breakup caused by infidelity.

The Hot Girl rapped, “Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping/Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take.”

Naturally, fans assumed the lyrics were about her ex-boo Pardison Fontaine and Jada Kingdom who posted a photo of flowers she received from Pardi coincidentally on the same day that “Cobra” dropped.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Ari Fletcher delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Lori Harvey giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, India Love, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.