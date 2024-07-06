Bossip Video

Enjoy all the content you missed this week with BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Bronny & More.

It’s that time of the week when you can catch up on all the content you missed thanks to life’s responsibility. If you aren’t chronically online it’s hard to keep up but don’t worry the BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap is here to help.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap

Kendrick Lamar Finally Drops The “Not Like Us” Music Video

On the 4th of July, Kendrick Lamar unleashed the viral or his beef-winning track “Not Like Us“. One last smack of the OV-HOE’s featured all of Computer, his queen Whitney Alford, and his children.

Drake Spotted At Michael Rubin’s “All White” 4th of July Part As Kendrick Drops The Video

Kendrick dropped the “Not Like Us” video while Drake was out celebrating in the Hamptons. People couldn’t help but notice he looked a little “Drowsy”. Either way, the part seemed lit and hopefully everyone enjoyed themselves.

Bronny James Jr. Introduced As A Laker

LeBron James’ wishes to play with his son has come true in the words of Thanos “The work is done” and Bronny is a Laker. You can’t make it more official than his introductory press conference.

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Adam 22 For Interviewing PopSmokes Killer

PopSmoke’s juvenile killer is now a free man and made a stop by NoJumper for an interview. DJ Akademiks gave his thoughts on platforming the young man and the damage it could cause.

Stephen A. Smith Responds To Ryan Garcia’s WBC Suspension

Ryan Garcia made racist comments about African Americans, Muslims, and George Floyd and was immediately suspended by the WBC. Garcia was already on a 1-year suspension for using PEDs in his win over Devin Haney. Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on the matter and said Garcia Needs help.

Furthermore, he claims losing to Gervonta Davis did serious damage to his mental because he lost to a body shot.