Jimmy ButlerCelebrates BIGFACE Shop Launch With BACARDÍ

Seen On The Art Basel Scene: Jimmy Butler, DJ Khaled & Carmelo Anthony Celebrate BIGFACE Coffee Shop Opening With BACARDÍ

Published on December 10, 2024

bigface x bacardi art basel

BIGFACE – Source: BACARDÍ Ocho Rum and BIGFACE Coffee El Porvenir Espresso /Jason Sean Weiss of BFA.com

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler celebrated the launch of his BIGFACE Coffee Shop with BACARDí alongside a few special guests during Art Basel.

It’s that time of year when Art Basel dominates the timeline and gives you FOMO if you aren’t in Miami. While there are more events to attend than hours in the day, some events deserve a little more attention. One of those events happened to be thrown by Miami royalty and Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Exiting 2020’s Disney NBA bubble, Jimmy left with a new business venture under his wings, BIGFACE Coffee.

What started as a joke is now a full enterprise, with consumers across the globe sipping Butler’s coffee daily. For Art Basel, Jimmy once again partnered with BACARDÍ to showcase his creative collaborative skills. According to a press release, Butler and BACARDÍ created the “Miami Rum Room Domino Club” during Art Basel.

BIGFACE Coffee Shop officially celebrated its grand opening during Art Basel and demanded the attention of visitors and the Miami Art Week scene. Guest peeped the new shop while enjoying BACARDÍ and BIGFACE “Café Con Ocho” which fuses rum and BIGFACE’s Coffee El Porvenir Espresso.

See more of the celebrity guests on hand to celebrate BIGGACE with Jimmy Buckets on the flip.

Being in Miami for Art Basel is hectic, but no matter how busy it is, people will find time to support Miami’s own including Jimmy Butler.

 

bigface x bacardi art basel

Source: BACARDÍ Ocho Rum and BIGFACE Coffee El Porvenir Espresso / other

In collaboration with BACARDÍ, the brand hosted an elegant celebration highlighting the intersection of coffee, art, and culture. Jason Sean Weiss of BFA captured the vibes of the evening.

bigface x bacardi art basel

Source: BACARDÍ Ocho Rum and BIGFACE Coffee El Porvenir Espresso / other

 

Celebrities attending the BIGFACE Coffee Shop celebration included DJ KhaledCarmelo Anthony, Paul Pogo, Joe JonasTrippie Redd, and more. In addition to delicious drinks, a new line of merchandise, including the BACARÍ x BIGFACE jacket, was unveiled. The BACARDÍ Ocho Rum and BIGFACE Coffee El Porvenir Espresso will be available at restaurants throughout Miami Art Basel.

