Issa Cali Christmas! Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Doechii & More Show Out In Watts For 11th Annual TDE Charity Concert

Kendrick Lamar and the good folks at TDE are continuing to prove that they are for the culture.

Ahead of the holiday season, the world’s most consistent record label gathered its marquee artists for the 11th annual TDE Christmas two-day event to support the Nickerson Gardens neighborhood in Watts. And, of course, Kung Fu Kenny rode the high of his record-breaking year with a performance of some of his biggest hits.

The Stacked TDE Roster Rocks The Stage

Kendrick also shared the stage with label mates SZA, Doechii, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q. Noticeably, the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show star teamed up with former TDE artist Ab-Soul for his hit single “Squabble Up.” The epic performance also featured a stage full of neighborhood kids who helped bring the energy. The “Humble” artist has been reflecting on his relationship with the members of the now-disbanded Black Hippy and even dedicated “the heart pt. 6” to them on his surprise release, GNX.

“Now it’s about Kendrick, I wanna evolve, place my skillset as a black exec/I jog my memory, knowing Black Hippy didn’t work ’cause of me/Creatively, I moved on, with new concepts in reach,” he said.

The people’s champ, GloRilla, also showed up for the kids and performed her viral hits “TGIF” and “Let Her Cook.” TDE will take that momentum full speed ahead into the new year as Kendrick and SZA plan to pop out and shut down arenas on the Grand National Tour.

The pair have collaborated many times over the past decade but this is the first time they’ll co-headline a tour. Their latest team up, the track “Luther” from GNX, has become a favorite from the project and a viral hit on social media. SZA is also said to be releasing a deluxe version of her Grammy nominated album S.O.S with new tracks under the name Lana. The highly-anticipated follow-up should drop before the end of 2024.

TDE is on a legendary run of backing some of the most creative artists in the industry while also remaining true to the Black community. We love to see it.

