Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 85

You know why we’re here

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Aaron Pierre and Teyanaaa hard launching their Pride Rockship, Black Hollywood’s biggest stars stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Porsha Williams denying calling ICE on Simon Guobadia, Jayson Tatum seemingly confirming the birth of his son with Ella Mai, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Kelis making her return to the series after being linked to Ghostbuster grandpop Bill Murray who (officially) denied their swirlship during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning.

“I met this girl named Kelis,” Bill told host Sway Calloway. “I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred. Well, it was false humility again.”

Murray went on to explain that they met years ago after he saw Kelis in the music video for Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1999 hit “Got Your Money.”

“I love that video,” Bill, 74, admitted. “I watched that and I kept going, ‘That’s the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?’ It’s so crazy, and I’m going ‘Who is the girl with the red hair?’ And it was Kelis, and I just had to meet her sometime. And she turned out to be spectacular.”

Bill revealed he still speaks with the 45-year-old singer but ultimately shut down the romance rumors, joking, “No, no, but, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Jordyn Woods delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lily Starfire, Alexis Skyy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.