Reality TV Stars

Peter Thomas Cops Pleas After Porsha Williams Exposes His DMs

Still In Women’s Business: Peter Thomas Doubles Down On Dragging Porsha Williams Divorce Drama After ‘RHOA’ Returner Exposes Thirsty DMs

Published on March 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

While Cynthia Bailey’s ex Peter Thomas prepares for prison, he’s returning to his comfort zone: women’s business. Where is NeNe when you need her?

Peter Thomas x Porsha Williams

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The recently convicted celeb got caught up online after he cosigned an AI video criticizing Porsha Williams for her divorce. Despite headlines about owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and losing his $2.5 million tax fraud case, he fixed his fingers to tell the returning RHOA star that she needs better PR. If Peter ever ran for office, he’d easily get elected as mayor of Auda City!

During a recent appearance to promote RHOA Season 16 on The View, Porsha supported women choosing themselves in divorce. “It’s hard to pick yourself when you’ve become one with somebody. And then, all of a sudden, you have to just choose you,” she said.

A shady social media page reposted the clip with AI-generated footage of a guest appearing to blame her mentality for “two failed marriages.” Then Peter chimed in with a comment.

“Yo when does it get better for Ms. [Porsha] W, she can’t get a break, she needs a better PR person. Getting [killed] on a national platform like this isn’t good,” he wrote.

After it went viral, Porsha posted a “clink clink” clapback exposing Peter for seemingly trying to give her more than a break in her DMs.

Check out Porsha’s RHOA receipts of DM diving and Peter’s response after the flip!

SEE ALSO

Porsha Williams Puts Peter Thomas On Blast For Diving In Her DMs Before Shading Her In Public

Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Season 16 Premiere Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A year of exchanging social media messiness with her recently detained ex Simon Guobadia kept Porsha Williams ready to strike back at sassy shade. She promptly reminded Peter Thomas that her never-ending divorce drama had nothing on the 18-month sentence he received for tax fraud.

“You have more to worry about than my national press tour … ‘clink CLINK’” she wrote with a police car emoji.

The Bravo baddie also put Peter on blast for not keeping that same energy he had in her DMs. Porsha posted screenshots of Peter encouraging her to “live her best life” and “keep shining” while calling her “absolutely beautiful.” She dropped the mic at the end with “#WeirdosLeftOnRead

” Always reaching out in private while publicly bashing me 😂 #WeirdosLeftOnRead #SheTiredYall #TaxAvoidance #ExposeAll2025LetsGoooo,” she concluded.

Peter Thomas Doubles Down By Dragging Porsha Williams’ Divorce Drama

The People's Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

After Porsha flamed him hard enough to burn off what’s left of the hair on his head, Peter started copping pleas. He posted a video response to issue a PSA admitting that he just found out about AI this week.

“When I saw The View piece with the guy in it, I thought that was an actual guest on the show. I was confused,” he said. “I’m not up on social media like y’all think I am,” he explained, saying he rarely posts but about “19” fake accounts impersonating him are very active.

The former Bar One owner said that he wrote the response, but claimed criticism about Porsha’s divorce was to take a stand for family values. “Family values?” The same family man accused of living off Cynthia’s modeling money and cheating throughout their marriage is preaching about living up to vows?

“Yes, I did make a comment with the AI. Now, I know it’s AI. When the guy went in on Porsha because of the comment that she made,” Peter began. “But I’m about that family values part.”

And he’s warning about not thoroughly doing research on a spouse before walking down the aisle. Well, we see that Cynthia might have missed some red flags.

“I don’t believe people should get married and two years later get a divorce. You have to do some research on who you’re going to say ‘I do’ to,” Peter said. “You’re making an oath, not only to the person in front of you, but to God. So when you take that oath, you gotta try to live up to it a little bit. Eighteen months later, you can’t say, ‘I change my mind.’ That means you were never in it to begin with.”

For now, he should do what Porsha said and focus on holding down his cell. If anyone will be able to relate to regret after 18 months, it’s about to be him!

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12

Related Tags

Celebrity News Newsletter Peter Thomas Porsha Williams Put on Blast reality tv stars RHOA
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

Cardi B & Kulture attend Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close