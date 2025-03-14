Still In Women’s Business: Peter Thomas Doubles Down On Dragging Porsha Williams Divorce Drama After ‘RHOA’ Returner Exposes Thirsty DMs

While Cynthia Bailey’s ex Peter Thomas prepares for prison, he’s returning to his comfort zone: women’s business. Where is NeNe when you need her?

The recently convicted celeb got caught up online after he cosigned an AI video criticizing Porsha Williams for her divorce. Despite headlines about owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and losing his $2.5 million tax fraud case, he fixed his fingers to tell the returning RHOA star that she needs better PR. If Peter ever ran for office, he’d easily get elected as mayor of Auda City!

During a recent appearance to promote RHOA Season 16 on The View, Porsha supported women choosing themselves in divorce. “It’s hard to pick yourself when you’ve become one with somebody. And then, all of a sudden, you have to just choose you,” she said.

A shady social media page reposted the clip with AI-generated footage of a guest appearing to blame her mentality for “two failed marriages.” Then Peter chimed in with a comment.

“Yo when does it get better for Ms. [Porsha] W, she can’t get a break, she needs a better PR person. Getting [killed] on a national platform like this isn’t good,” he wrote.

After it went viral, Porsha posted a “clink clink” clapback exposing Peter for seemingly trying to give her more than a break in her DMs.

Check out Porsha’s RHOA receipts of DM diving and Peter’s response after the flip!