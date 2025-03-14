Peter Thomas Cops Pleas After Porsha Williams Exposes His DMs
Still In Women’s Business: Peter Thomas Doubles Down On Dragging Porsha Williams Divorce Drama After ‘RHOA’ Returner Exposes Thirsty DMs
While Cynthia Bailey’s ex Peter Thomas prepares for prison, he’s returning to his comfort zone: women’s business. Where is NeNe when you need her?
The recently convicted celeb got caught up online after he cosigned an AI video criticizing Porsha Williams for her divorce. Despite headlines about owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and losing his $2.5 million tax fraud case, he fixed his fingers to tell the returning RHOA star that she needs better PR. If Peter ever ran for office, he’d easily get elected as mayor of Auda City!
During a recent appearance to promote RHOA Season 16 on The View, Porsha supported women choosing themselves in divorce. “It’s hard to pick yourself when you’ve become one with somebody. And then, all of a sudden, you have to just choose you,” she said.
A shady social media page reposted the clip with AI-generated footage of a guest appearing to blame her mentality for “two failed marriages.” Then Peter chimed in with a comment.
“Yo when does it get better for Ms. [Porsha] W, she can’t get a break, she needs a better PR person. Getting [killed] on a national platform like this isn’t good,” he wrote.
After it went viral, Porsha posted a “clink clink” clapback exposing Peter for seemingly trying to give her more than a break in her DMs.
Check out Porsha’s RHOA receipts of DM diving and Peter’s response after the flip!
Porsha Williams Puts Peter Thomas On Blast For Diving In Her DMs Before Shading Her In Public
A year of exchanging social media messiness with her recently detained ex Simon Guobadia kept Porsha Williams ready to strike back at sassy shade. She promptly reminded Peter Thomas that her never-ending divorce drama had nothing on the 18-month sentence he received for tax fraud.
“You have more to worry about than my national press tour … ‘clink CLINK’” she wrote with a police car emoji.
The Bravo baddie also put Peter on blast for not keeping that same energy he had in her DMs. Porsha posted screenshots of Peter encouraging her to “live her best life” and “keep shining” while calling her “absolutely beautiful.” She dropped the mic at the end with “#WeirdosLeftOnRead”
” Always reaching out in private while publicly bashing me 😂 #WeirdosLeftOnRead #SheTiredYall #TaxAvoidance #ExposeAll2025LetsGoooo,” she concluded.
Peter Thomas Doubles Down By Dragging Porsha Williams’ Divorce Drama
After Porsha flamed him hard enough to burn off what’s left of the hair on his head, Peter started copping pleas. He posted a video response to issue a PSA admitting that he just found out about AI this week.
“When I saw The View piece with the guy in it, I thought that was an actual guest on the show. I was confused,” he said. “I’m not up on social media like y’all think I am,” he explained, saying he rarely posts but about “19” fake accounts impersonating him are very active.
The former Bar One owner said that he wrote the response, but claimed criticism about Porsha’s divorce was to take a stand for family values. “Family values?” The same family man accused of living off Cynthia’s modeling money and cheating throughout their marriage is preaching about living up to vows?
“Yes, I did make a comment with the AI. Now, I know it’s AI. When the guy went in on Porsha because of the comment that she made,” Peter began. “But I’m about that family values part.”
And he’s warning about not thoroughly doing research on a spouse before walking down the aisle. Well, we see that Cynthia might have missed some red flags.
“I don’t believe people should get married and two years later get a divorce. You have to do some research on who you’re going to say ‘I do’ to,” Peter said. “You’re making an oath, not only to the person in front of you, but to God. So when you take that oath, you gotta try to live up to it a little bit. Eighteen months later, you can’t say, ‘I change my mind.’ That means you were never in it to begin with.”
For now, he should do what Porsha said and focus on holding down his cell. If anyone will be able to relate to regret after 18 months, it’s about to be him!
