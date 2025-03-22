Another Pop Out? Kendrick Lamar May Play A Big Role In The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Kendrick Lamar has conquered just about everything in the music landscape and now he may be adding the Olympics to his impressive resume.

Though nothing has yet been confirmed, the chairman of the Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee sent fans into a frenzy when discussing the upcoming games by mentioning Kung Fu Kenny may be involved.

“Fortunately, in my day job, I represent Kendrick Lamar,” said Casey Wasserman, who also heads the Wasserman Agency of whom Kendrick is a client. “He is truly an L.A. icon so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

The Olympic Games will also mark the first major event of its scale to happen in the city since disastrous wildfires wrecked havoc on communities early this year.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining LA 2.0—and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things—we think is really part of our ethos,” Wasserman said. “You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward.”

The games are scheduled to begin on July 14, 2028 and it will be Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Summer Olympics and its first time hosting the Paralympic Games and its athletes. Among the board of directors are actress Jessica Alba, Track and Field legend Michael Johnson, and businesswoman Mellody Hobson.

Squabble Up! Boxing Makes A Comeback For 2028

Another exciting addition to the LA ’28 games is the return of boxing as one of the competitions. After debates and controversies surrounding the International Boxing Association resulted in its suspension over governance, finance, refereeing, and ethical issues, Olympics officials removed the sport from the initial list of programming. However, USA Boxing officially revealed that fighters will be lacing up their gloves on March 20.

Boxing greats like Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Claressa Shields and the late George Foreman and Muhammad Ali, all participated in the Olympics games—jumpstarting their dominance in the sport.

L.A. Celebs Are Ready To Pop Out & Show Out At The Olympics

When it comes to LA, finding stars who want to celebrate their hometown pride shouldn’t be an issue at all. From Jhene Aiko to YG to Snoop Dogg and Russell Westbrook, the list of native Angelenos is long and plentiful.

No word yet on musical guests for the opening and closing ceremonies; however, it shouldn’t be hard to find a few A-list artists laying around Los Angeles.

What we do know is that there will be a major tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers great and NBA icon, Kobe Bryant. The games already unveiled a special emblem in his honor alongside a never-before-seen video of him advocating for the city as the next host.

“There are so many greats that come from the city of Los Angles, that came from the city of Los Angeles in so many different fields that it makes complete sense to host the Olympics here,” Bryant said in the video clip. “Because there’s so many things you can do with Olympic Games to even elevate it to an even higher level and to tell the beautiful journey and story of these athletes that are represented in these Olympic Games.”

He continued,

“To have the Olympics here, in a city where so many cultures are naturally represented would be a beautiful story to tell and a beautiful way to integrate the sport with the city.”

Though we’re still a little over three years away from the LA ’28 games, we’re already imagining just how big of moment it’s truly going to be.