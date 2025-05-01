Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7 Trailer [First Look]
Larsa Pippen Alleges Marcus Jordan Sent ‘Threatening Texts’ In #RHOM Season 7 Trailer
The Real Housewives of Miami (#RHOM) is set to return this June for its seventh season on Bravo, and fans can expect plenty of drama, especially when it comes to Larsa Pippen’s life after her high-profile split from Marcus Jordan. In a teaser released on April 30, the 50-year-old reality star doesn’t hold back, revealing that things took a dark turn at the end of their relationship.
According to Pippen, Marcus allegedly began sending her “really threatening text messages” as their breakup unfolded in 2024.
“He was sending really threatening text messages at the end,” the housewife told returning co-star Alexia Nepola, who gasped in shock.
As previously reported, Pippen and the former college basketball star met at a gathering organized by mutual friends in Los Angeles in 2019. After falling in love, the former couple made their relationship publicly official in 2023. But a year later, they decided to call their romance quits.
Why did Pippen and Jordan split?
During a March 2024 appearance on Amy Robach and T.J Holmes’ podcast, Pippen claimed that Jordan “just wasn’t the guy” for her, but the comment didn’t sit well with the latter.
In a since-deleted Instagram story that same month, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, accused the housewife of using their breakup for clout.
“I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” he penned in the since-deleted Instagram Story. “Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh that’s that nerve, lol.”
To make matters even messier, Jordan took another jab at Pippen in a follow-up post after their March breakup, claiming he had sent the #RHOM star “back to the streets [street emoji] where she belongs.” The comment added fuel to the already heated split, hinting at lingering tension between the former couple.
That won’t be the only drama Pippen faces this season. In a surprising twist, her breakup sets off an unexpected feud with one of the other ladies, one that could prove irreparable.
Nepola is navigating life after her tough divorce, and the ‘RHOM’ newcomer is revealed.
Meanwhile in the trailer, Alexis Nepola finds herself in the middle of one of the most emotionally trying years of her life as she grapples with Todd’s decision to file for divorce after two years of marriage.
Todd filed for divorce in April 2024, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. The couple finalized their decision this year.
Caught in a whirlwind of emotions, Wednesday’s teaser captured the 57-year-old socialite leaning on her castmates for support as the reality of her divorce set in.
“I got home, Todd’s gone,” Nepola sobbed, as she broke down into tears. “I don’t even want to be happy anymore.”
The jam-packed trailer also offers a glimpse into the glamorous world of RHOM newcomer Stephanie Shojaee, a successful real estate mogul making her debut this season. But it’s not just her lavish lifestyle that’s turning heads, it looks like there’s drama brewing before she even steps into the group. Former housewife Nicole Martin reveals she’s curious to meet Shojaee, but not because she’s the new girl in town. As the clip hints, Stephanie once dated Martin’s ex-fiancé, Anthony Lopez, setting the stage for a potentially explosive introduction.
In addition to Pippen and Nepola, Season 7 will see the return of Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, and Julia Lemigova. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton are also back, appearing once again as friends of the housewives.
Season 7 premieres Wednesday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Will you be watching?
See what’s happening with the ladies via their official cast bios on the flip!
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- Alexia is “navigating one of the most emotionally challenging years of her life following Todd’s decision to file for divorce.”
“As she rides a rollercoaster of emotions, Alexia turns to her friends for guidance, but will that be enough to save her marriage?”
- Lisa is “loving life from jet-setting, to walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week, to moving in with Jody in their new luxury high-rise.
“As Jody steps in to make sure she’s not being taken advantage of, some of the ladies begin to wonder if he’s overstepping as a boyfriend.”
- Julia has “welcomed two new bundles of joy and is thriving in the beautiful chaos with Martina by her side.
“However, a surprise reaction from her daughters leaves Julia speechless. Between her opera training and tending to the farm, she has little time, or patience, to be in the middle of drama.”
- Guerdy is “now living her life cancer-free and is ready to embrace every moment.
“While this should be a time of celebration, the healing process proves more difficult than expected. In need of support from the women, she instead finds herself at odds with the one girlfriend she never imagined.”
- Larsa is “back on the market after a very public breakup, but her focus is on her children’s rising career and settling into her new dream home.
“To her surprise, her split sparks an unexpected rift with one of the ladies … and this one might be beyond repair.”
- Stephanie is “new to the group and isn’t afraid to give the women a run for their money.
“Radiating in luxury and working hard for it, she’s happiest jet-setting with her husband and dogs. One thing’s for sure, she won’t be trading Birkins for bibs and bottles anytime soon.”
- Marysol is “ready to officially tie the knot with her Boo Bear, but will playing peacemaker with the ladies and keeping Alexia grounded through her divorce put a damper on her big moment?”
- Adriana has “hopes of being the best tia ever, but her plans go sideways when a long-term friendship takes an unexpected turn.”
- Kiki is “still bringing the vibes and laughter, even through the challenge of repairing her relationship with her father.”
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious