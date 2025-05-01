Larsa Pippen Alleges Marcus Jordan Sent ‘Threatening Texts’ In #RHOM Season 7 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Miami (#RHOM) is set to return this June for its seventh season on Bravo, and fans can expect plenty of drama, especially when it comes to Larsa Pippen’s life after her high-profile split from Marcus Jordan. In a teaser released on April 30, the 50-year-old reality star doesn’t hold back, revealing that things took a dark turn at the end of their relationship.

Source: Sophy Holland

According to Pippen, Marcus allegedly began sending her “really threatening text messages” as their breakup unfolded in 2024.

“He was sending really threatening text messages at the end,” the housewife told returning co-star Alexia Nepola, who gasped in shock.

As previously reported, Pippen and the former college basketball star met at a gathering organized by mutual friends in Los Angeles in 2019. After falling in love, the former couple made their relationship publicly official in 2023. But a year later, they decided to call their romance quits.

Source: Raymond Hall

Why did Pippen and Jordan split?

During a March 2024 appearance on Amy Robach and T.J Holmes’ podcast, Pippen claimed that Jordan “just wasn’t the guy” for her, but the comment didn’t sit well with the latter.

In a since-deleted Instagram story that same month, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, accused the housewife of using their breakup for clout.

“I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” he penned in the since-deleted Instagram Story. “Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh that’s that nerve, lol.”

To make matters even messier, Jordan took another jab at Pippen in a follow-up post after their March breakup, claiming he had sent the #RHOM star “back to the streets [street emoji] where she belongs.” The comment added fuel to the already heated split, hinting at lingering tension between the former couple.

That won’t be the only drama Pippen faces this season. In a surprising twist, her breakup sets off an unexpected feud with one of the other ladies, one that could prove irreparable.

Nepola is navigating life after her tough divorce, and the ‘RHOM’ newcomer is revealed.

Meanwhile in the trailer, Alexis Nepola finds herself in the middle of one of the most emotionally trying years of her life as she grapples with Todd’s decision to file for divorce after two years of marriage.

Source: Sophy Holland

Todd filed for divorce in April 2024, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. The couple finalized their decision this year.

Caught in a whirlwind of emotions, Wednesday’s teaser captured the 57-year-old socialite leaning on her castmates for support as the reality of her divorce set in.

“I got home, Todd’s gone,” Nepola sobbed, as she broke down into tears. “I don’t even want to be happy anymore.”

The jam-packed trailer also offers a glimpse into the glamorous world of RHOM newcomer Stephanie Shojaee, a successful real estate mogul making her debut this season. But it’s not just her lavish lifestyle that’s turning heads, it looks like there’s drama brewing before she even steps into the group. Former housewife Nicole Martin reveals she’s curious to meet Shojaee, but not because she’s the new girl in town. As the clip hints, Stephanie once dated Martin’s ex-fiancé, Anthony Lopez, setting the stage for a potentially explosive introduction.

In addition to Pippen and Nepola, Season 7 will see the return of Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, and Julia Lemigova. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton are also back, appearing once again as friends of the housewives.

Season 7 premieres Wednesday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Will you be watching?

See what’s happening with the ladies via their official cast bios on the flip!