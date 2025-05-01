Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 93

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 93

Published on May 1, 2025

You know what it is!
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by endless buzz over Ryan Coogler’s movie-of-the-moment, Sinners, Yeehaw Yoncé kicking off her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, Mary J. Blige’s longtime friend and stylist, Misa Hylton slapping her with a lawsuit, Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner seemingly confirming their spicy saucy swoonship, and more. As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after popping out to celebrate Shedeur Sanders getting drafted in the NFL’s fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
The City Girls rapper addressed the rumors linking her to NFL rookie Shedeur Sanders after the pair was spotted together at his draft celebration in Dallas. Naturally, social media users jumped to accuse Caresha of making her move on the young baller to which she scoffed, insisting a lot of folks simply don’t know what it’s like to support your people.
Now, she didn’t exactly shut down the relationship rumors but seemed a lillll offended by the implication that she couldn’t just be supportive without scheming to get into Shedeur’s pockets. As expected, Caresha’s replies were flooded with people digging up her past, insisting there’s a reason so many fans thought her support for Shedeur was likely transactional. This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Angela Simmons delivering heat along with Mariah The Scientist and Ari Fletcher giving what needs to be gave. There’s also big baddie energy from Lexi Williams, the Clermont Twins, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.
