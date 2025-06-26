Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 101

Well, hello there!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Brandy and Monica’s tour announcement, another B. Simone dragging to Hell and back, Stefon Diggs applying more pressure on Cardi, Keke Palmer calling out double standard for powerful women, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making her return to the series after revealing her breakup with once-smitten DM whisperer Yo Gotti.

The reality star-turned-serial entrepreneur broke the news that she’s in her “single girl era” while maintaining that she has “respect” for the Memphis rapper despite no longer being together.

“I wouldn’t have chose it, but it was what was best,” said Simmons who confirmed she ended the relationship. “I could have probably been in and out of like four or five other relationships. People would have never known and gotten my feelings hurt or not or whatever. And I just wouldn’t speak on it because some stuff is just better left unsaid.”

She also discussed what happens in relationships when men “fantasize” about a perceived version of her based on reality television, referring to Yo Gotti publicly revealing his “crush” on Simmons in his 2016 hit, “Down in the DM.”

“Then you get in a relationship with me and you’re like, ‘Oh, I thought you were like this,'” Simmons explained to Martinez. “I’m like, ‘Bro, that was five seconds of my life.’ This is who I am.”

