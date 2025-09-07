Jeffery ‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Young Thug may not respect “rats” in the streets, but he seemingly snitched on himself in the sheets when he admitted to cheating on Mariah The Scientist in another leaked prison call.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Now we know why Mariah The Scientist had to specify her status on the infamous “Daddy, am I your baby?” phone call. It seems the singer suspected she wasn’t Young Thug’s only baby. More of the rapper’s leaked prison call chatter revealed that he spent his last few days of freedom stepping out on his ride-or-die girlfriend right before his RICO arrest. According to Hot New HipHop, in his own words, Thugger’s audio confirmed that Mariah’s suspicions about him cheating were true.

The couple made it official the year before he was locked up for the federal YSL case in 2022. By that point Mariah made it clear that she was locked in with her man, her man, her man. However, she questioned his loyalty when another woman posted photos from his Atlanta condo. Yikes!

In the newly released call, Young Thug admits that he was caught slipping and sliding on the side with one of his “little h**s.”

“One of my little h**s—one of my little girls—she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago,” he said.

While Thugger was refusing to fold to the feds, he recalled Mariah interrogating him as well about having other women where she laid her head: “She like, ‘Man… girls posted in your condo?'”

He downplayed the disrespect to Mariah, calling it saying the timeline made it irrelevant. Then admitted on the leaked call that the not-so-sneaky link was immediately before he caught the RICO case.

“Wasn’t a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo,” he said.

And the rapper is getting “whoopie doo” dragged with the “Lady Whistledown” nickname from Bridgerton for seemingly working the phones with gossip more than he worked out in the yard.

This wasn’t a laughing matter for Mariah because the bubbly baddie sounds big mad and out for “blood” after the betrayal.

Check out Young Thug’s apology to Mariah The Scientist and the singer’s reaction after the flip.