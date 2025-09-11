Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on September 11, 2025

It’s a beautiful day for thirst traps!

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Young Thug’s leaked jail calls, MTV’s somewhat star-studded VMAs, R&Swirlin’ Summer Walker stepping out with a mystery pop-pop, Miguel revealing he secretly welcomed a baby with new boo Margaret Zhang, glamour girlies taking over this year’s US Open, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with ‘GYATT’ girlies Latto and Ice Spice making their return to the series after causing a commotion at the VMAs.

This comes after the cake-clapping tandem dropped their highly anticipated music video for “GYATT” which, naturally, sent social media into a frenzy.

Check it out below:

Now, the exact cause of the long-standing feud between the two remains unclear, but many social media sleuths speculated that their rivalry began in 2023 when the femcees exchanged disses through their tracks.

The rumored tension was a central theme in their now-viral music video showcasing the two stars twerking, flirting, and getting handsy in a boxing ring.

To commemorate the now-viral video release, the baddie besties appeared on Kai Cenat‘s star-studded Mafiathon 3 stream for some good vibes, silly shenanigans, and crow-pleasing cake-clappery.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kelis delivering heat along with Jordyn Woods and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Queen Naija, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

