Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Well, hello there!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Cardi’s not-very-shocking pregnancy reveal, Dame Dash crashing all the way out on The Breakfast Club, Kayla Nicole putting on a SHOW at the Breezy Bowl, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angel Reese making her return to the series after stunning at the star-studded Canelo vs. Crawford fight in Vegas.

The WNBA superstar extended her winning streak with a viral appearance at Netflix’s latest live event that brought out a bevy of stars to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Setting the tone in a curve-caressing black bodysuit, the 6’4″ Mebound maven dominated the carpet before showing love to “Bud” Crawford in a classic sports moment that trended ahead of the champ’s history-making victory against Canelo.

Other notable ringside attendees included SZA, Lizzo, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Dave Chappelle, Magic Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Tracy Morgan, James Harden, Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Marshawn Lynch the cameraman, Tyler Lepley and fiancée Miracle Watts, Joey Bada$$, Matt Barnes, Omari Hardwick, Speedy Morman and more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto delivering heat along with Jayda Cheaves and Shenseea giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lira Galore, Dess Dior, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.