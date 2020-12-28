Bossip Video
1 of 9

Gucci Mane Hosts Elleven45 Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s that time of year where folks are reflecting and making lists of the BIGGEST events of the year. Here at BOSSIP, we’ve reviewed the year’s celebrity relationship scandals and gathered the absolute messiest! The following hubby’s and heauxs will remember 2020 as the year their cover was blown and they blew up headlines.

Hit the flip to see the SPICIEST side-piece scandals of the year.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789
Categories: Caught Creepin', For Your Information, Multi
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.