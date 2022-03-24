TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Jayda Wayda seemingly ending her Lil Babyship (AGAIN), Latto‘s chaotic album rollout, Maxwell dropping down and getting his caribbean eagle on, Wendy Williams fighting for access to her coins, Nicki Minaj behaving like a 5th grader, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Big Latto making her return to the series ahead of her buzzy ‘777’ album release.

The star-studded sophomore album (featuring Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, 21 Savage, and a mystery guest that many fans believe is Nicki Minaj) continues to fuel loud whispers after the ‘Big Energy’ rapper revealed that an unnamed artist on her album didn’t want to clear their feature because she wouldn’t give into his advances.

Latto said there is a male feature on her album & he gave her a hard time clearing the track because she wouldn’t sleep with him. pic.twitter.com/r6fQLVoQN4 — Kryse Essence Hall (@DontBePoorGirl) March 18, 2022

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been, like, difficult to deal with these men, you know what I’m saying?” she asked during her now viral interview with Big Boy. “They don’t know how to keep it business…I’m just keeping 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

But despite how uncomfortable the situation made her, Latto decided to keep the verse on her project.

“I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn’t really have a choice,” she explained. “So I was backed into a corner, like, bullied. But I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know like the label didn’t [step up]; they say, ‘You know, don’t do that. It’s bad business,’ or whatever. Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers, like I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

At this point, we’re three months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Normani, Lira Galore, Ari Fletcher, and more delivering heat along with Jada Kingdom giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Amber Diamond, Nikki Nicole, and Ravie Loso so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.