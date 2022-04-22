We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by DJ Envy recalling his wife admitting to faking orgasms for 10 years, Viola Davis‘ exaggerated Michelle Obama mannerisms in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady,’ A$AP Rocky getting arrested on weapons charges, Damson Idris stepping out with his maybe-boo Christina Santini, Clifton Powell‘s son being boo’d up with Sasha Obama, Bre Tiesi baring her baby bump alongside frequent father Nick Cannon, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Nicki Minaj making her return to the series after dropping visuals for her Fivio Foreign collab ‘We Go Up.’

This came after her buzzy collab with Coi Leray for “Blick Blick” and 2-pack of Lil Baby features on “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.”

“Yes,” she said when asked if a album is on the way. “I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been. And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

At this point, we’re four months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features LightSkinKeisha, Latto, and more delivering heat along with Rubi Rose giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Yasmine Lopez, and Shenseea so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.