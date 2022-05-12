TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by leaked footage of Jesse Williams’ tremendous thaaaang, Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL associates getting hit with RICO charges, Megan Thee Stallion getting hot girl handled by ox strong boo thang Pardi, Wendy Williams vowing to return to her show, Vivica Fox getting dragged by Kevin Samuelites for calling his death ‘karma,’ Adele moving into a $58 million mansion with boo Rich Paul, the long-awaited ‘P-Valley‘ Season 2 trailer, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rubi Rose making her return to the series after clapping her sustainable cakes at Broccoli City Fest.

Rubi Rose body crazy in person omg pic.twitter.com/NdSE2zl00O — WANG🕸 (@skylarwang) May 9, 2022

Rose booty-bootied everywhere in a stage-sizzling outfit that elevated the proceedings to another level.

Rubi Rose looked bad af last night, my God 🥵 pic.twitter.com/5ReLF3Vt5l — niggas is devious (@whatjesssaid_) May 10, 2022

This year’s festival also featured performances by DC native Ari Lennox, 21 Savage, Larry June, Jeezy, Wale, and more.

Hosted by Gia Peppers, Rodney Rikai and Little Bacon Bear, the 8th Annual celebration of positivity, togetherness, and health awareness included one-of-a-kind activations, a local marketplace and surprise performances on the grounds of RFK Stadium.

Beyond the music lineup, the weekend featured a series of community impact volunteer activities promoting community health and forums highlighting job/internship opportunities, health/wellness tools, financial support for small businesses, and criminal and environmental justice issues.

At this point, we’re five months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele, Chlöe Bailey, and more delivering heat along with Ayisha Diaz giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Johanna Leia, Chinese Kitty, Ana Montana so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.