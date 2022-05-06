Ayeeee we got tiddayyyys

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the star-studded Met Gala, Blac Chyna losing her $100 defamation case against the JennerDashians, Drake following a hater’s wife on Instagram, Rihanna starring in new A$AP Rocky video, Sonya Curry opening up about her divorce from Dell Curry after 33-years of marriage, Gizelle Bryant getting caught up in Peter Thomas dating rumors, Dave Chappelle getting attacked at a recent show, DC Young Fly hinting at Chris Tucker’s return to the ‘Friday’ franchise, the return of RHOA and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Cardi B making her return to the series after stunning in Versace at the Met Gala.

The superstar turned heads in a custom Atelier Versace gown, drippy Medusa medallions, multi-layered choker, and Barocco print-wrapped convertible that took over 1,300 hours, and 20 different craftspeople to complete.

“I don’t care what anybody says: This is a competition. The Met Gala, this is a f*****g competition,” Cardi told Vogue in a BTS video. “And we’re going No. 1.”

At this point, we’re five months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Ashanti, Jordyn Woods, and more delivering heat along with the City Girls giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Nicki Minaj, India Love, and Kayla Nicole so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.