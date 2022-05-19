You know why we’re here

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the somewhat star-studded Billboard Music Awards, Cara Delevingne stalking Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Miami eTussling with Diddy‘s boo thang Gina Huynh, Keyshia Cole‘s toxic entanglement with Antonio Brown, Jack Harlow getting into an unexpected ‘beef’ with Brandy, Bronny James taking a white date to prom, Migos sparking breakup rumors, Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts announcing their first pregnancy together, the chaotic ‘Lovers & Friends’ festival, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series after bringing ‘big energy’ to the Billboard Music Awards.

This comes after she was announced as the special guest on Lizzo‘s ‘The Special Tour’ this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the buzzy tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops including New York City on October 2nd, Atlanta on October 11th, and Los Angeles on November 18th.

Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming ‘SPECIAL’ album will receive early access to purchase tour tickets.

At this point, we’re five months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele, Jordyn Woods, and more delivering heat along with Ayisha Diaz giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from LightSkinKeisha, Lira Galore, and Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.