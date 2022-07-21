Tiddays & TREATS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kim Burrell getting dragged over offensive remarks at a church, Jay Ellis‘ wedding photos sparking social media backlash, Beyoncé revealing the tracklist to her upcoming ‘Renaissance’ album, Shereé reportedly seeing Martell Holt on the low, Coach poon-policing Mercedes and Farrah on ‘P-Valley,’ Odell Beckham, Jr. giving fans a first look at his adorable son, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making her return after stunning at the Matte Collection fashion show during Miami Swim week.

The “built not bought” baddie melted Instagram in a bright green string bikini and cover-up with the caption “Raw no edit . REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol.”

The photo was from the Matte Collection fashion show at Miami Swim Week that showcased the hottest natural bodies in the game.

“I want to thank you guys sincerely for all of the love and support, I walked the runway for swim week and I just felt like it was important to put up that raw, unedited pic of myself, which I’m big on anyway but I’m excited,” said Simmons on her Instagram stories. “There are so many women who are ready to put on their two-piece and flaunt their real bodies, shout out to yall”

Earlier this week, she went Live and further stressed the importance of body positivity.

“I was such a young woman and I thought being 80 pounds was big and I really had issues growing up about it,” said Simmons on her IG Live. “I made the shifts, I made the changes. People be like ‘you can’ be vegan because you thick.‘ Well, I’m vegan! I love my body.” “It’s not about a trend, your body’s not a trend, it’s a temple,” she added while encouraging fans to love themselves as is.

This week’s compilation features Latto, Ashanti, and more delivering heat along with Chloe Bailey giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Reginae Carter, and SZA so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.