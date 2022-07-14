We have the MEATS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by O’Ryan‘s naked jumpeen jacks leaking onto social media, Tyler Lepley smashing Miracle Watts to Big Bone bits on ‘P-Valley,’ Lil Murda and Big Teak’s relationship taking a tragic turn, Khloé Kardashian‘s rumored second child with Tristan Thompson, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting their first child together, Cardi B and Offset gifting their daughter Kulture $50K in cash, Wendy Williams addressing the end of her show, Shereé dumping her white collar prison bae Tyrone, Drake announcing a Young Money reunion this Fall, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Nicki Minaj making her return to the series after being bombarded by bonkers Barbz in London.

In the viral video posted, Nicki can be seen screaming at fans, her police escort, personal security, and anyone else in a stressful saga that spiraled completely out of control.

Y’all had Nicki fcked up out there 😂 pic.twitter.com/XV1qhIeooV — ᴘᴄʙᴀʀʙɪᴇ 💖🤎 (@Pcbarbiee) July 11, 2022

The ‘Chun-Li’ rapper was in town headlining London’s Wireless Festival featuring performances by Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Giveon, and more.

Local police attempted (and mostly failed) to control large crowds who could seen storming the venue and jumping over gates to access the star-studded event.

This week’s compilation features Meg, Jordyn Woods, and more delivering heat along with Chloe Bailey giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Chinese Kitty, and LightSkinKeisha so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.