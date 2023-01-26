Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Beyoncé‘s spectacular performance in Dubai, ‘single AF’ Nia Long extending her slay streak, Teyana Taylor and her beautiful family stunning at the Sundance Film Festival, Doja Cat making a splash at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner getting dragged over Givenchy noose-inspired necklace, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her return to the series after blessing the gram with her first tropical-glazed thirst traps of 2023.

A self-care icon, ‘Shanti opened up about her routine that keeps her mentally healthy in an interview with Byrdie.

“Self-care is very important,” she said. “I work on this daily because my schedule has been packed with shows, interviews, and appearances, and I have not taken the time out for myself. This is the first week in months that I am off for seven days straight. So my self-care routine will consist of massages, quiet time, writing some songs, and doing some shopping. I’m getting excited just thinking about it. With the position I’m in right now, I have to work hard and make some sacrifices. So, boundaries are important. I can do a bunch of interviews but when I’m down to three or four hours of sleep, I have to [carve out some self-care time]. Creating a balance when working hard and going after all these amazing opportunities is essential. You have to be cognizant of your mental health, get enough sleep, drink enough water, and eat the right foods.”

This week’s compilation features Iggy Azalea delivering heat along with India Love and Chloe Bailey giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Jordyn Woods, Kayla Nicole, and Chaney Jones so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.