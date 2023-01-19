Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Lori Harvey and Damson Idris showing off their sweet swoonship, the star-studded You People premiere, Lauren London reminding everyone that she's STILL that girl, Mary J. Blige celebrating her birthday with a stunningly swanky soirée, Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden sharing photos from their dreamy wedding, and much more.

Cardi B making her return to the series after opening up about her marriage-saving makeup sex with Offset.

The “WAP” rapper opened up about filing for divorce from Offset during her appearance on the debut episode of The Jason Lee Show.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” she said. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything.”

The star spouses tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July 2018. The next year, they broke up and got back together amid multiple rumors of Offset’s infidelity leading to Cardi ultimately filing for divorce in September 2020.

A month later, Cardi spoke about her decision in two Twitter audio clips.

“I didn’t really want to talk about my relationship s**t because I know y’all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset,” she said, going on to call out fans for her using the word “abusive” to describe their relationship. “Y’all sound f***ing crazy when you start using the word ‘abusive,'” she continued. “I’m not in a physically abusive relationship. I’m not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices.”

That’s all imma say pic.twitter.com/UFGqGCIUjv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

Cardi later went on to admit that she filed for her divorce to teach Offset a lesson.

“If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n**** a f***ing lesson and f***ing file for divorce, I could do that,” she said. “It’s my life. I’m not getting no f***ing abuse.”

