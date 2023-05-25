A tidday a day keeps the anxiety away (or whatever they say)

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Meagan Good‘s budding somethingship with Jonathan Majors, Mary J. Blige‘s viral interaction with skivvies-sizzling Skepta, Lupita Nyong’o addressing romance rumors with Janelle Monáe, Cardi B bawwwdying around in a catsuit for her Lime Whipshops launch, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Karrueche making her return to the series after applying pressure with her supple birthday cakes.

Karrueche raised the bar for Taurus SZN with a viral video of her shaking her birthday cakes at a swanky baddie bash with Janelle Monáe, Coco Jones, Christina Milian, and more in LA.

Karrueche ate this real bad pic.twitter.com/H9u6q1yx52 — $ (@2000sphase) May 22, 2023

The star-studded affair looked like a timeee with good vibes, flowing drinks, and the birthday girl bawwwdying in a sheer sheer Petar Petrov dress and diamond Agent Provocateur thong that sent social media into a frenzy.

https://instagram.com/p/CskIu53PlC8/

Christina Milian showered her bestie with love in a sweet Instagram post where she called every moment they’ve spent together “magical.” Awww.

With that toxic relationship with that certain individual behind her, Karrueche has flourished as an actress who recently reprised her role as “top-tier influencer” Ivy on Bel-Air Season 2.

“[Ivy’s] got to come with it every single time,” said Tran about her character’s eye-catching fashions in an interview with THR. “That’s why she is able to dominate in her world because she taps in, she checks all those boxes off: hair, nails, her bag, her earrings, her shoes, you know, everything has to coordinate and complement each other regardless of if she’s going to get some Starbucks.”

On the hit Peacock series, she mentors aspiring influencer Hillary played by Coco Jones who posted IG stories from the poppin’ party in a classic example of life imitating art.

Coco Jones at Karrueche birthday party via IG Stories pic.twitter.com/IzW3olt9mW — Coco Jones HQ (@CocoJonesHQ) May 21, 2023

This week’s compilation features Caresha delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Rubi Rose giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kaylar Will, Alexis Arias, and Brandi Kelly so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.