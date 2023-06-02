You know what it is!
Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid a slew of celebrity shenanigans including Saweetie and YG confirming their Bompton bayship, Damson Idris defending his “cringey” PDA with Lori Harvey, SZA opening up about her colossal ‘ctrl’ cakes, Megan Thee Stallion seemingly seeing a new soccer boo, Latto linking with Cardi B for ‘Put It On Da Floor Again,’ and much more.
As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after popping out with Diddy and promoting their buzzy new single “Act Bad.”
Caresha sat courtside with the Bad Boy mogul, 53, during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
Diddy & Yung Miami in the building for Game 6!#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/s0O2pCrQWa
— NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023
Their latest sighting comes after Diddy took Caresha on a Chanel shopping spree in a viral skit for his single “Act Bad.”
In the gaudy visuals, Miami racks up a big bill at the luxury store on her “sponsor” Diddy’s dime while she holds stacks of cash and the track plays in the background.
A few days later, Diddy dropped the video for this year’s summer anthem that “revolves around the concept of having fun and embracing a fearless, unapologetic energy.”
This week’s compilation features Jordyn Woods delivering heat along with Summer Walker and Chlöe Bailey giving us what we needed.
There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Bernice Burgos, and Kayla Nicole so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.
https:/instagram.com/p/Cs2eojOo7xs/
