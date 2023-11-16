Thirst trap o’clock!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including KeKe Palmer‘s mother Sharon going HAM on Darius Jackson in heated phone call, Jada Pinkett Smith slamming salacious Duane Martin and Will Smith rumor, Chrisean Rock reportedly wreaking havoc during recent Tamar Braxton show, Andre 3000 revealing that he’s dropping fire flute tunes on new album, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Caresha making her return to the series after showing love to her man, her man, her man, Diddy for his 54th birthday.

The smitten City Girl shared a series of photos from dreamy vacations, award ceremonies, and expressed her affection with a pic of the birthday boy hugging her from behind as SZA’s hit track “Snooze” played in her IG Stories.

Since going public in 2021, the two haven’t been shy about their feelings for each other despite their interesting relationship.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” said Miami in an interview with XXL last September. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together.” “We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single,” she added.

Caresha likes more about her billionaire boo thang than his bank account and said Diddy is “very funny” and supportive of her career endeavors.

“He brings out the better qualities of myself,” she confessed later in the interview. “That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

She also revealed intimate details about their bedroom shenanigans in a conversation with Ebro Darden And Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music 1 last month.

Yung Miami and Diddy be going ROUNDS. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5wkRUeEinu — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 15, 2023

“I’ma tell y’all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon’ make him tap out,” she said in the steamy clip. “I really thought he was about to be buenas noches but this n***a don’t go to sleep.” “I be like, ‘You need to go to sleep.’ You gotta be charged up like a Tesla,” she added.

This week’s thirst trap compilation features Ashanti delivering heat along with Meagan Good and Kayla Nicole giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kaliii, Ari Fletcher, and Brianna Amor so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.