We heard you were looking for us

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Lori Harvey and Damson Idris ending their year-long swoonship, one half of the Les Twins accused of fathering 37 children, Jeezy revealing more about his split from Jeannie Mai, Kim Kardashian seemingly birthday boo’d up with Odell Beckham Jr., and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Hall of Fame Hot Girl Lori Harvey making her return to the series after parting ways with heart-eyed beau Damson Idris.

In a joint statement exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the socialite and Snowfall star announced the seemingly amicable end to their relationship while maintaining they’re still friends.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The announcement comes after the A-list couple sparked breakup rumors when they showed up separately to Kendall Jenner‘s Hollywood Halloween party, per a report from the Daily Mail UK.

Prior to the breakup, Lori and Damson were happily boo’ up and became relationship goals despite social media’s insistence that the Swarm actor was enjoying a free trial until his inevitable cancellation.

Within the past few days, both stars scrubbed each other from their social media in the latest dramatic ending to a high-profile Lori Harvey baeship.

At one point, it seemed like the couple was going strong without any major setbacks but we could also say the same about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan that appeared to be going well until it ended.

This photo of Michael Jordan and Lori Harvey took my breath away. Literally!❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/tKh06bi2mj — Oluwa ni fe mi🤭 (@nifemibrown_) March 28, 2022

For those keeping score at home, Lori and Damson’s last public outing was Sept. 30 in Paris, France where they enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Siena restaurant.

Fast-forward to this week where jokes about Damson’s expired relationship contract are flying along with the usual Lori Harvey slander and endless barrage of reactions across social media.

Lori Harvey kicking her bfs to the curb after 365 days and not a second longer pic.twitter.com/bvZtUwbmXp — Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) November 8, 2023

This week’s thirst trap compilation features Jayda Cheaves delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kaliii, Kayla Nicole, and Joe Budden‘s boo Shadée Monique so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.