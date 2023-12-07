You know why we’re here

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Ashanti and Nelly reportedly expecting their first child together, Cardi B and Offset seemingly skrr-skrrting into another rough patch, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds calling it quits, Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson spotted shopping together despite their respective splits, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion returning to the series after shattering social media with her deeply vulnerable single “Cobra” where she details catching a certain someone cheating IN HER BED.

Naturally, fans assumed she was referring to ex-boo Pardison Fontaine and DRAGGED him through hottie hellfire and back but she didn’t actually say a name, leaving the door open for messy speculation.

“Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take,” she raps on the single that immediately sent fans into a FRENZY.

The buzzy track was accompanied by cinematically slithery visuals of the rapper “shedding her skin” as an analogy for her new era after overcoming her recent trauma.

Check out the video below:

While she doesn’t directly address the relationship, “Cobra” marked the first time Meg addressed her breakup with Pardi publicly.

This week’s thirst trap compilation features Erica Fontaine delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta and Ari Fletcher giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, Yasmine Lopez, and Brianna Amour so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.