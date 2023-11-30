Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
You know what time it is!
Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including T.I. snatching up son King Harris during their now-infamous family tussle on IG Live, Teyana Taylor moving out of the house with Iman Shumpert amid messy divorce drama, Damson Idris seemingly spinning the block with Lori Harvey, Tamar Braxton re-canoodling with ex Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson after messy split, and much more.
As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after commanding the carpet at Amazon’s star-studded Candy Cane Lane World Premiere.
The buzzy affair brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Raphael Saadiq, Jordin Sparks, Andra Day, David Alan Grier, DC Young Fly, Kel Mitchell, Brandee Evans, Trevor Jackson, and more ahead of the shenanigan-stuffed Holiday Comedy’s premiere (Dec. 1) on Prime Video.
In Candy Cane Lane, Eddie Murphy gets hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray by a scammy elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.
“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone,” per the official synopsis.
Check out the trailer below:
This week’s thirst trap compilation features Gracie Bon delivering heat along with Mia Mercy and Connie Perignon giving what needs to be gave.
There’s also big baddie energy from Kaliii, Amirah Dyme, and so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.
