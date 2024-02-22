You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week with Teesa Reesa’s mind-blowingly MESSY TikTok saga, Beyoncé entering her haircare product era, Kelly Rowland standing on business during her Mea Culpa press tour, Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 6 delivering must-see MESS, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Meagan Good making her return to the series while sticking beside her boo Jonathan Majors amid his legal woes.

According to PEOPLE, the couple is still very much so together after the former Marvel actor was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, in addition to him facing domestic violence claims from women he dated as an undergrad.

A source claims Megan, 42, and Majors, 34, are “solid and very much in love” as they shack up at Meagan’s crib in the Greenwich Village area of The Big Apple.

The New York Times published interviews with the actor’s exes Emma Duncan, who alleged physical and emotional abuse, and Maura Hooper who claimed the actor emotionally abused her.

NYT and The Hollywood Reporter said A LOT about how incredibly violent Jonathan Majors was to his exes but I haven’t seen much discussion about how aggressively he was acting to the female crew on Lovecraft Country. pic.twitter.com/fHJXbyr1iJ — Shoobz (@shOoObz) February 9, 2024

The Creed III actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, categorized the relationships with his college lovers as “toxic” and admitted he “did say hurtful things,” but the claims of physical abuse are false.

“These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity,” Chaudhry stated. Hooper and Majors’ relationship spanned two years from 2013 to 2015. His relationship with Duncan extended from 2015 to 2019.

Prior to the release of the Times report, Majors was scheduled to be sentenced for the Jabbari case but proceedings were postponed due to a motion filed by his attorneys to set aside the verdict. The actor has a new sentencing date set for April 8 and could spend up to one year in jail.

But we’re sure he’ll be OK as long as he has his “Coretta” by his side.

Jonathan Majors: like a real Coretta Coretta Scott King Goode pic.twitter.com/a5tOvkZdhK — Silly Dee Williams (@YourboyDonell) January 8, 2024

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Jada Kingdom giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Gracie Bon, Kris Summers, Zmeena Orr, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.