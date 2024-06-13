We heard you were looking for us

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Jeezy and Jeannie finally finalizing their divorce, Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel getting arrested and being held in contempt, Halle Bailey revealing her baecation conception of baby Halo, Sexyy Red getting arrested for brawling in the airport, Rihanna rocking her natural hair at her Fenty Hair launch, Kevin Durant ethering a fan on social media, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after appearing in the teaser trailer for Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard.

Check out the silk-pressed first look below:

Bailey headlines an impressive ensemble of guest stars including Lori Harvey, Sinqua Walls, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Dexter Darden.

Based on the acclaimed iHeart True Crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows the infamous story of an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight that changed not only one man’s life but ultimately elevated Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with the country’s wealthiest playas, the night ends with the boldest criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.

‘Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle)–one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force who’s tasked with bringing those responsible to justice,’ per the official synopsis.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kakey, Gracie Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.