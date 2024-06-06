Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Yung Miami seemingly confirming a City Girl split, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attending their first carpet since the sentencing, Martin Lawrence addressing health concerns from fans, Toni Braxton turning heads at the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiere, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Draya Michele making her return to the series after snapping back into her baddie form just a month after giving birth to her first child with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green.

In the first of two posts, she gave fans a glimpse at her flawless postpartem physique with a visible scar before following up with a poolside #PumpLife post that sent fans into a frenzy.

The professional baddie announced the arrival of baby #3 with a set of photos on her Instagram page, one with multiple bouquets of flowers filling her home and the other of her baby girl’s feet.

In her caption, she opened up about how Mother’s Day has been a tough day for her ever since her father passed away a few years ago. Now, with the birth of her baby girl on that day, she expressed how thankful she is to associate this date with something much more positive.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away,” she began in her caption. “Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different.” “My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. 🩶 Love + Light everyone.”

Back in March, Draya announced her pregnancy without naming the father who many suspected was the young hooper.

But it didn’t take long for NBA star Kyle Kuzma to confirm Green’s involvement, congratulating both her and Jalen on social media.

Draya: not writing or tagging who her baby daddy is

Kyle Kuzma: pic.twitter.com/QyStnRgqtp — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) March 9, 2024

So far, Green hasn’t commented on his newborn but the pair was finally spotted together in April when they celebrated their baby shower with family and friends.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Lira Galore and Tori Brixx giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from the Clermont Twins, Gracie Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.