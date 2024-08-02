Megan Thee Stallion Headlines Lollapalooza & Hits Back At ‘Hotties For Harris’ Haters ‘Fake Mad I Was Popping It For Kamala’

At Lollapalooza, Hot Girl headliner Megan Thee Stallion proved neither storms nor #HottiesForHarris haters could rain on her political parade for Kamala Harris.

A stallion-to-stallion link-up with the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese wasn’t the only surprise during the performance on Thursday night.

Fresh off a performing at a rally for Harris, Megan was under fire for bringing her signature Stallion swagger to the historic frontrunner’s event. Despite heavy criticism for her endorsement and twerking on the campaign trail, the outspoken artist doubled down on both during her Lollapalooza set. Megan dragged the haters “fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala” and highlighted the hard-hitting issues.

In the same city as this week’s Donald Trump’s trainwreck derailing the NABJ conference and the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Megan stood on business about the ballot in Chicago. Everything from Harris’ record-breaking fundraisers to her opponents’ pathetic attempts to challenge her Blackness and blended family dominated national conversations. While many challenged Megan’s place in politics to engage young voters, she’s the one focused on policy.

“They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala and I don’t think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports woman’s rights. Kamala said y’all tired of these high a** gas prices,” Megan reminded festival attendees and livestream viewers.

