Megan Thee Stallion Checks #HottisForHarris Hate At Lollapalooza
Megan Thee Stallion Headlines Lollapalooza & Hits Back At ‘Hotties For Harris’ Haters ‘Fake Mad I Was Popping It For Kamala’
At Lollapalooza, Hot Girl headliner Megan Thee Stallion proved neither storms nor #HottiesForHarris haters could rain on her political parade for Kamala Harris.
A stallion-to-stallion link-up with the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese wasn’t the only surprise during the performance on Thursday night.
Fresh off a performing at a rally for Harris, Megan was under fire for bringing her signature Stallion swagger to the historic frontrunner’s event. Despite heavy criticism for her endorsement and twerking on the campaign trail, the outspoken artist doubled down on both during her Lollapalooza set. Megan dragged the haters “fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala” and highlighted the hard-hitting issues.
Megan Thee Stallion Focuses On Real Issues In Kamala Harris Endorsement During Lollapalooza
https://www.instagram.com/p/C-LAITGR_BV/?hl=en
In the same city as this week’s Donald Trump’s trainwreck derailing the NABJ conference and the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Megan stood on business about the ballot in Chicago. Everything from Harris’ record-breaking fundraisers to her opponents’ pathetic attempts to challenge her Blackness and blended family dominated national conversations. While many challenged Megan’s place in politics to engage young voters, she’s the one focused on policy.
“They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala and I don’t think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports woman’s rights. Kamala said y’all tired of these high a** gas prices,” Megan reminded festival attendees and livestream viewers.
Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s reaction to anti-twerking tirades about her Kamala Harris rally performance after the flip!
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Critics About Alleged Cake-Clapping At Kamala Harris Rally
The Playground star also responded to the criticism about her rally performance. Many pearl-clutching comments complained about Megan’s racy reputation, even though she gave her “lightest twerk” and covered up in a crop-top suit. Thee Stallion took it in stride, giving her haters something to really be mad about at Lollapalooza.
“Tonight, I’m not giving y’all my lightest twerk. I’m giving y’all my hardest twerk in the motherf**king rain,” adding that she wants all her fans to be just as free and empowered.
The crowd went wild over the Grammy winner’s “Hotties for Harris!” cheer before returning to her hit songs. Throughout her career, lyrics like “my body, my choice” and titles like “Plan B” emphasized Megan’s dedication to reproductive rights. Her degree in health administration from TSU backs this long-standing stance. She also openly addressed issues affecting her directly like violence against Black women and mental health.
It’s no surprise that Megan answered the call for Kamala, helping to draw 10,000 potential voters to hear the Vice President and speakers like Stacey Abrams, and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. With less than 100 days left to campaign, it’s urgent for Harris to energize her base in the same state where Trump faces RICO charges for alleged election tampering during the last general election.
Megan Thee Stallion did her “Black job” as an advocate and entertainer, even if the political conversation dropped the ball. The rally inspired debate among supporters about Harris showing up as a “serious candidate.” And that fed right into the irrelevant rhetoric of unserious sycophants like Tomi Lahren.
That’s a bold question from the same side supporting Kid Rock and Amber Rose at party events and Herschel Walker actually running for office. Of all the valid reasons to critique a candidate, celeb endorsements are the least of our collective concerns.
If Megan Thee Stallion can represent for the 2024 Paris Olympics, step up for victims of Hurricane Beryl after local politicians like Gov. Gregg Abbott were M.I.A., and earn recognition from institutions from Planned Parenthood, rocking a rally is light work.
