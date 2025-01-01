This Thing Of Ours: BOSSIPs Top Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

As the year ends, we must reflect on one of the biggest years in hip-hop in recent memory, led by Kendrick and Drake.

The year 2024 will become a pivotal moment in hip-hop that will be discussed for ages. The big three were active, with Drake, Kendrick, and J. Cole all dominating in different ways. Tyler The Creator stayed in his lane and proved he moves at his own pace. In recent years, people have alleged the culture was watered down, but in 2024, authentic music was all that mattered.

BOSSIP’s Top Hip-Hop Moments of 2024

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Deliver The Battle Of The Century

The year began fresh after the release of Drake’s album For All The Dogs, which led us to believe it would be another year of dominance for the Candian. However, that was far from the truth after Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse that called out the fake “big three” narratives. Drake released “Push Ups” and then taunted Kendrick to respond. Once Lamar released “Euphoria,” it was all downhill for Drizzy. “Not Like Us” Became the knockout punch heard around the world. Kendrick’s Juneteenth celebration, “The Pop-Out,” was the victory lap watched around the world, and his Super Bowl LIX halftime show is shaping up to be the storybook ending to the feud.

Drake ends his 20 vs. 1 with a record of 19-1

Love Recording Artists? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Did Drake get his Canadian ass kicked by Kendrick? Yes. However, we can’t let that distract us from the fact he went down swinging and snatched up the rest of his peers. From telling Metro Boomin to “shut yo ho a** up and make some drums” to reminding A$AP Rocky his career is over, he took several rappers right down with him.

Young Thug Beats The YSL RICO Case, Kinda

After more than two years, the longest trial in Fulton County’s history came to an end. When Young Thug and Gunna were arrested following the shocking YSL indictment, many feared we’d never hear from them again. After accepting a plea deal that included 10 years of probation and banishment from Atlanta, Young Thug was free.

Shaboozey Proves Hip-Hop & Country Blend Perfectly

“Who is Shaboozey?” This is what many asked after he was featured on Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER, not once but twice. Then, a flawless transition from that moment happened when he released “A Bar Song(Tipsy.” The song has dominated the top Billboard spot for 19 weeks, tying Lil Nas X’s record with “Old Town Road.”

Jay-Z Blast The Grammy’s While Defending Wife Beyoncè

When Jay-Z attended the Grammys to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, he used his acceptance speech to blast the Grammys. Hov questioned how she could have all the awards yet not get the Album of the Year award. “Even by your own metrics, it doesn’t work,” Hov questioned while on stage.

Sean Diddy Combs Arrested On Sex Crime Charges

Diddy’s fall from grace was one of the most surprising twists in 2024. After a video of Combs assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway surfaced, his image was stained forever. In September, he was charged with racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution alongside sex trafficking charges. After his arrest, other allegations surfaced alleging sexual misconduct spanning decades. Combs has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty but ultimately will have his day in court. Until then, he will be confined to New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center.