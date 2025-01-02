Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 76

Happy New Year!

Back at it again with 2025’s first batch of thirst traps that dropped during a hectic holiday week dominated by the latest round of extravagant celebrity gifts, Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak fueling dating rumors, Ja Rule extending his never-ending beef with 50 Cent, Royce Reed reigniting her baby daddy beef with Dwight Howard amid his engagement, Summer Walker confirming her random somethingship with Rico Recklezz, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angel Reese making her return to the series after an EPIC year that included a partnership with Reece’s candy brand.

The star WNBA baller (whose fans are called Reese’s Pieces) recently unveiled her Reese’s Puff Duffel Puff bag (designed by KidSuper) after announcing her partnership with the storied brand.

According to a press release, the vegan leather luxury accessory bridges the gap between basketball and breakfast while sprinkling in high fashion. At only 22, Angel is already one of the most bankable star athletes in the game.

“Anyone who plays basketball knows your duffle bag goes wherever you go, and I wanted to create something that celebrates fashion and design,” said Reese in a statement. “Who better to work with than an innovative artist and designer like KidSuper. Fashion fuels my creativity, and this bag’s design brings both our visions to life while effortlessly fusing my passions with a natural extension of my Reese’s Puffs cereal collab.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Teyana Taylor and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Cardi B, Angela Simmons, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.