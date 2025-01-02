Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 76

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 76

Published on January 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 17

Happy New Year!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2024

Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

 

Back at it again with 2025’s first batch of thirst traps that dropped during a hectic holiday week dominated by the latest round of extravagant celebrity gifts, Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak fueling dating rumors, Ja Rule extending his never-ending beef with 50 Cent, Royce Reed reigniting her baby daddy beef with Dwight Howard amid his engagement, Summer Walker confirming her random somethingship with Rico Recklezz, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angel Reese making her return to the series after an EPIC year that included a partnership with Reece’s candy brand.

The star WNBA baller (whose fans are called Reese’s Pieces) recently unveiled her Reese’s Puff Duffel Puff bag (designed by KidSuper) after announcing her partnership with the storied brand.

According to a press release, the vegan leather luxury accessory bridges the gap between basketball and breakfast while sprinkling in high fashion. At only 22, Angel is already one of the most bankable star athletes in the game.

“Anyone who plays basketball knows your duffle bag goes wherever you go, and I wanted to create something that celebrates fashion and design,” said Reese in a statement.

“Who better to work with than an innovative artist and designer like KidSuper. Fashion fuels my creativity, and this bag’s design brings both our visions to life while effortlessly fusing my passions with a natural extension of my Reese’s Puffs cereal collab.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Teyana Taylor and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Cardi B, Angela Simmons, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617

Related Tags

Angel Reese Angela Simmons Bernice Burgos Black Onlyfans Cardi B celebrity thirst traps Clermont Twins hottest celebrity pics on instagram Hottest Thirst Traps mia mercy Newsletter Raven Tracy summer thirst traps Tahiry Jose Teyana Taylor thirst traps
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Happy black couple toasting during Thanksgiving meal in dining room.

9 Fall Date Ideas That Celebrate Black Love & Culture

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Young Black Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

50 Cent x Diddy

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing

CultureCon 2025
2 Items

Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha’s Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close