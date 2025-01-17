Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 78

You deserve!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Drake getting dragged over his federal defamation lawsuit against UMG, Wendy Williams addressing Diddy’s arrest for the first time, Cardi taking aim at estranged husband Offset (AGAIN), Rocko getting roasted over his missing man-wiglette, our favorite sororities slaying Founders’ week, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making her return to the series after showing off her impressive weight loss on the gram.

“From one year to the next 💪🏽 always pushing for the next fitness goal @ivyrxhealth 🙌🏾” she wrote under a video showcasing her transformation. I must admit between living in my favorite place the gym , saunas, lagree , Pilates mixed with some @ivyrxhealth I LOVE the results I’m seeing 🥰☺️✅ #SlimThickThang 😚”

According to its site, IVY RX “provides a comprehensive holistic product lineup addressing age-related concerns with science-backed ingredients, including NAD+ supplementation for energy revitalization and weight loss solutions.”

Founded by a passionate group of medical professionals, scientists, and beauty enthusiasts, the telehealth platform also focuses on “promoting healthy hair and radiant skin as hallmarks of youthfulness, utilizing the power of nature and science to create products that strengthen hair and reveal a glowing complexion,” per the site.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Gracie Bon and Nique giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ashley Burgos, Amirah Dyme, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.