Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 80

You know what it is!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Cam Newton’s messy feud with Dwight Howard and J.R. Smith, Karen Huger firing her Attorneys after her DUI conviction, bikini baddie Chlöe Bailey flaunting her sun-kissed YAMS on the gram (again), Starz revealing first look photos from Raising Kanan Season 4, Quavo, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and more taking over WWE Raw, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after sending social media into a FRENZY over her upcoming PLAYBOY collab arriving nationwide on Barnes & Noble newsstands on Feb. 10.

Covering the brand’s first print edition in five years, Harvey continues to ascend in the crowded modeling space.

“PLAYBOY Magazine makes its big return to print on February 10, and that means a few things: A new Playmate of the Year, the high-quality editorial features readers have come to expect from PLAYBOY over the past 70+ years, and of course, a brand new cover model,” PLAYBOY‘s site teased in an nnouncement. “That model is Lori Harvey and her millions of followers already know why she’s a perfect fit for PLAYBOY,” the statement continues. “Known both for being a style icon often glimpsed at the front row of major fashion shows as well as founder of the SKN by LH skincare line and Yevrah Swim, Lori Harvey is truly aspirational. We are thrilled to present an exclusive feature story and interview with her with a focus on her personal journey, career, and more.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Latto and Shenseea giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ayra Starr, Mia Mercy, Eliza Reign, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.