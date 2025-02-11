Chiefs Blowout With Extra MUSTAAARRRDDD: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX was another star-studded spectacle bustling with big surprises, buzzy commercials, hilarious internet foolery, and countless star-studded parties with Popeyes and Tequila Don Julio setting the tone for Big Game weekend with their epic Championship Lineup bash in NOLA.

The night featured a performance by platinum-selling ‘Nasty Girl’ Tinashe with a surprise appearance by hottest-rapper-of-the-moment GELO who performed his infectious hit ‘Tweaker.’

Guests enjoyed exclusive cocktail and food pairings from Tequila Don Julio (the official tequila of the Big Game) and Popeyes along with a first-look at the Siegelman Stable capsule collection that officially launched this past weekend.

Other notable attendees included Reggie Bush, Odell Beckham, Jr., and many more who enjoyed good vibes, flowing drinks, and an impressive lineup of sauces paired with chicken sliders and strips.

Fast-forward to Sunday where King Kendrick diabolically demolished what’s left of Drake during his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Compton rapper made powerful statements while running through some of his chart-topping smashes, including “HUMBLE,” “DNA,” and recently released hits “Squabble Up” and “Peekaboo” off his now-platinum GNX album.

In the most anticipated moment of the night, Kendrick gave the people what they wanted and performed his Grammy-winning Drake diss ‘Not Like Us‘ that shattered the whole entire internet.

As expected, social media exploded with hilarious tweets and memes, including some featuring Drake’s ex, Serena Williams, another Compton legend, crip walking to the song.

What was your fave moment from Super Bowl LIX? Do you have your tix for Kendrick & SZA’s Grand National Tour kicking off this April? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from the big game on the flip.