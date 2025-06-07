The Binder-Bringin’ Baddie Is BAAAAAACK! Monique Samuels Makes ‘RHOP’ Return For Season 10

Monique Samuels is spinning the Bravo block with a highly anticipated return to Real Housewives of Potomac for the upcoming season 10.

Source: Shannon Finney

In addition to Monique’s comeback, People confirmed Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Keiarna Stewart, and Stacey Rusch will return to the cast. After several shakeups, stalled storylines, and a M.I.A. Grande Dame, this binder-bringing baddie may be exactly what the franchise needs. As BOSSIP previously reported, rumors circulated about Monique’s RHOP return when filming started this spring. However, she denied it at the time.

Monique was famously fed up with reality TV when she left the franchise in 2020, following knockdown, drag-out drama with Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The season 5 squabble divided the cast and fans. Shortly after that, the entrepreneur announced: “I’m over it!” She briefly returned to TV for OWN’s Love & Marriage: DC, but left the show after one season. Shortly after rumors of a rocky relationship resurfaced, she filed for divorce.

In the new chapter of RHOP, Monique returns as a “friend of the show,” following the fallout of her split from Chris Samuels. The former couple finalized their divorce in September 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Monique and Chris are co-parenting their three children together: Christopher, 12, Milani, 9, and Chase, 6.

“The marriage becomes like a battlefield, so you get to the point where you have to consider the fact that we also have three little people that are literally looking at us, and they’re taking notes, and they’re like, ‘Okay, this is what’s normal.’ And it’s not normal,” Monique explained about making the decision to divorce.

Now, the newly single 41-year-old is back like we’ve never seen her before. Without the weight of WAGdom, a source says Monique’s energy hits differently, and we love to see it!

“Monique’s in a totally different place now, and fans will see that. She’s excited to show who she is now—not as a wife, not as just a mom, but as a woman starting over and taking on life on her own terms,” an anonymous insider revealed.

It sounds like the reality TV alum entered a new era. Still, fans hope she will bring her signature shade back to Bravo.

What do you think about Monique Samuels making a return to Real Housewives of Potomac?