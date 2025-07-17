Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Hottest thirst traps of the week

Published on July 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

Welcome back!

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Nicki Minaj’s messy tusslefuffle with SZA, RGIII getting dragged to Hell and back over out-of-bounds Angel Reese comments, glowing mommy of two Rihanna teasing her name plan for baby #3, Brit Eady making her official exit from RHOA after one season, the Clipse restoring the golden era feeling in Hip-Hop, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after hard-launching her baller baeship with Klay Thompson.

This comes just days after eagle-eyed internet investigators spotted who they believed to be Klay Thompson chillin’ in the background of Megan’s latest summer scorcher on Instagram.

Turns out, it was Klay Thompson (!!!!) who extended his baddie streak with thee stallion who sent social media into swoonlivion over a TikTok of her unwrapping Labubu gifts from bae while sitting on his lap.

Fast-forward to last night where the heart-eyed couple stunned while attending the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in NYC.

Now, after months of apparently tolerating her ex-boo Torrey Craig, the hotties are celebrating their Hot Girl Coach moving on to bigger (and richer) things with the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Ari Fletcher, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Related Tags

Ari Fletcher Bernice Burgos celebrity thirst traps Draya Michele hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps klay thompson megan thee stallion Newsletter saweetie summer thirst traps thirst traps
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals

Halle Bailey & DDG’s Restraining Order Extended: Here’s How The Disney Princess & The Rapper Got Here

Tyla and Yung Miami

Yung Miami Claims Tyla ‘Ran Off’ With Her Song, Accuses The Singer Of Stealing Her Chanel-Inspired Single

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors

Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close