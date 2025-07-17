Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Welcome back!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Nicki Minaj’s messy tusslefuffle with SZA, RGIII getting dragged to Hell and back over out-of-bounds Angel Reese comments, glowing mommy of two Rihanna teasing her name plan for baby #3, Brit Eady making her official exit from RHOA after one season, the Clipse restoring the golden era feeling in Hip-Hop, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after hard-launching her baller baeship with Klay Thompson.

This comes just days after eagle-eyed internet investigators spotted who they believed to be Klay Thompson chillin’ in the background of Megan’s latest summer scorcher on Instagram.

Turns out, it was Klay Thompson (!!!!) who extended his baddie streak with thee stallion who sent social media into swoonlivion over a TikTok of her unwrapping Labubu gifts from bae while sitting on his lap.

Fast-forward to last night where the heart-eyed couple stunned while attending the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in NYC.

Now, after months of apparently tolerating her ex-boo Torrey Craig, the hotties are celebrating their Hot Girl Coach moving on to bigger (and richer) things with the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Ari Fletcher, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.